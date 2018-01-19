SC Dept. of Consumer Affairs: Fake job postings can cost big money

The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) is warning job seekers to be cautious in their search, cautioning that scammers will pose as hiring managers, offering unsuspecting consumers fictitious jobs.

SCDCA spokeswoman Juliana Harris told South Carolina Radio Network that, if you are using a job aggregator website such as Monster or LinkedIn, there could be fake postings. “Yu want to make sure you are following up with the original source to verify the validity of the posting,” she said.

Harris said you should avoid providing financial information for a potential job, since employers should not ask for sensitive payroll information until after the employee is actually hired.

In one scam reported to SCDCA’s Identity Theft Unit, a consumer was asked to purchase computer equipment using her own bank account. The scammers requested her bank account number, saying they would direct deposit the funds for the equipment into her account. The consumer ultimately lost over $4,000.

“We got a report from a consumer saying that they had applied for a job posting that turned out to be fake,” said Harris.

Scam reporting is an important step in helping SCDCA empower consumers to recognize and avoid scams. For more information on avoiding scams and reporting them, call 844-TELL DCA (835-5322) or visit www.consumer.sc.gov, then click “Report a Scam.”