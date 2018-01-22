Another power company watching the Dominion effort to buy SCANA

Another power company has been on the sidelines watching the Dominion effort to buy the parent company of South Carolina Electric & Gas.

According to The Post and Courier, NextEra Energy sees an opportunity in SCANA after the failed expansion of the VC Summer plant in Fairfield County.

NextEra has brought on a lobbying group in Columbia that includes eight former lawmakers to get its message across. The Florida-based company has hired former senator and gubernatorial candidate Tommy Moore and former State Rep. Harry Cato, who once served as House speaker pro tempore, the number two position in the chamber.

The newspaper reports NextEra is also eyeing the state-owned power utility Santee Cooper, which was SCANA’s partner at V.C. Summer.

Dominion is seeking state regulators’ approval to purchase SCANA and take over the company’s power operations in South Carolina. However, state legislators are critical of the plan, arguing Dominion still proposes to have SCE&G customers repay debt from the ill-fated V.C. Summer project through their bills.