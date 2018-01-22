Audit finds authority of South Carolina Fire Marshal unclear

A recent audit by the South Carolina Legislative Audit Council found the state Division of Fire and Life Safety (DFLS) may not have sufficient legal authority to issue fines for fire code violations.

Lead auditor Brad Hanley told South Carolina Radio Network the findings show state law is fuzzy when it comes to enforcement. “The law really doesn’t give them the authority, for example, to issue fines for code violations.”

DFLS is given the duties of fire code enforcement, but the audit said the agency’s enforcement authority is unclear. Hanley said this may have resulted in a large number of uncorrected violations in facilities such as schools and prisons, which are inspected by DFLS along with foster homes, fireworks stands and disability or special needs work centers.

State law does not provide DFLS with the authority to issue fines for uncorrected violations, and the agency’s ability to close down a business for noncompliance would not make sense for schools or prisons.

Although state law requires DFLS, in conjunction with the South Carolina Department of Corrections, to inspect prisons, the law is unclear as to what DFLS’s enforcement options are when violations are found. The audit found several serious issues at prisons. One facility used unqualified inmate labor to maintain its fire system. The agency also cited another prison as needing to replace its fire alarm in 2010, but the problem had not been fixed by 2017.

Perhaps as a result of the inability to enforce the code, only 44 percent of violations cited between January and August 2017 were corrected by the time of the report.

Any changes will have to be done by the state legislature. “Enforcement ability of the state fire marshal in situations, but also perhaps give them the ability to issue fines,” Hanley said.

The audit also found that DFLS is not properly storing some sensitive data it collects and is not always following its training plan for first responders in the South Carolina Emergency Response Task Force.