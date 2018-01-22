North Charleston-made Boeing Dreamliner cleared for take off

Boeing’s North Charleston-made 787-10 Dreamliner has earned certification by the federal government, making it ready for commercial service.

In a release Monday, Boeing said the Federal Aviation Administration certified the Dreamliner variant, clearing the way for the plane to be put into use on commercial passenger flights.

The certification comes after a successful flight test program with three planes that began last March and accumulated about 900 test hours. Boeing took the planes through a series of tests to confirm handling, systems and overall performance met internal requirements and certification standards to ensure safety of flight.

“We are pleased to have met the rigorous standards set forth by the FAA and are eager to bring the airplane to market for our valued customers,” 787 program vice president Brad Zaback said in the release. “After years of design and testing, our team has proven the quality, safety and reliability of the newest member of the Dreamliner family and we look forward to seeing the airplane in service later this year.”

The 787 Dreamliner is a family of efficient airplanes with new passenger-pleasing features. As a stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 retains over 95 percent commonality while adding seats and cargo capacity, setting a new benchmark for fuel efficiency and operating economics at 25 percent better fuel per seat and emissions than the airplanes it will replace. The airplane can fly 330 passengers, in a typical two-class configuration, up to 6,430 nautical miles.

To date Boeing has over 170 orders for the 787-10 from nine customers worldwide. First delivery is expected to Singapore Airlines in the first half of 2018.