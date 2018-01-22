Republican gubernatorial challengers differ on offshore oil and gas exploration

The three Republicans challenging for this year’s governor’s race differed on whether oil and gas exploration should occur off South Carolina’s coast.

Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant, former state Department of Health and Environmental Control director Catherine Templeton and former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill stopped by the South Carolina Tea Party Coalition Convention in Myrtle Beach on Monday, although Gov. Henry McMaster himself did not attend. In individual question-and-answer sessions, the three said they backed the economic potential but two shied away from the potential environmental impact.

Templeton said, while she supports opening more areas for drilling, that should not include South Carolina. “I support President Trump’s energy policy, hands down,” she told those in attendance. “Anything that increases national security and makes us be energy-independent is good. Anything that brings jobs and prosperity is good. But I don’t think offshore exploration is good for South Carolina right now.”

However, Bryant said he thinks exploration firms should at least be able to discover what’s out there first. “A lot of the experts think — and think, because we haven’t explored — about natural gas (being off South Carolina),” he said. “And, for natural gas, the risks are far lower than for oil. But I am for exploration so we can make an informed decision.”

Former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill said he thinks South Carolina’s tourism-based economy should receive priority ahead of any potential economic benefit from oil. “The jobs sound good and I am of the opinion the greatest asset that we have are our people,” he said. “But the second-greatest asset we have is the green space. I am not in favor of drilling off the coast.”

The Trump Administration earlier this month cleared the way for survey firms to begin searching for oil or natural gas deposits along the south Atlantic Ocean’s continental shelf, including off South Carolina. Gov. McMaster has said he does not support oil exploration in the region and has requested a waiver against it from the Department of the Interior.