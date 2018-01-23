Gov. McMaster wants legislature to free customers from continuing to pay for abandoned reactors

Gov. Henry McMaster said Tuesday he would sign legislation that completely replaces the Base Load Review Act, potentially kill a proposed deal by Dominion Energy to buy SCANA.

The governor sent a letter to the General Assembly asking lawmakers for a proposal that guarantees that SCANA ratepayers will not have to pay any further towards the failed VC Summer reactor expansion project.

“Send me a bill that replaces the BLRA and prevents ratepayers from being charged in the future for the abandoned reactors at VC Summer and I will sign it,” the letter said. “Send me a bill that continues to place the financial burden of this corporate failure on SC ratepayers and I will veto it.”

The South Carolina House and Senate already are considering such a move, potentially blocking SCANA or any future owner from recouping the project’s massive debt through ratepayers’ power bills.

Dominion has made it clear to state lawmakers that it will not buy SCANA if it cannot continue to repay the project’s debt through another $2.8 billion in customers’ bills over the next 20 years. As part of its deal to buy SCANA, Dominion said it would give a one time rebate of $1,000 to electric ratepayers. However if Dominion was allowed to continue charging customers over the next two decades for the failed project it would cost customers about $4,000 over that time period.

McMaster indicated he was swayed by an Office of Regulatory Staff audit last week which speculated SCANA could repay the failed project by not issuing a dividend to shareholders each year. SCANA disputes the report and warns it could go bankrupt if such a large funding source is taken away. The utility has also hinted at legal action, saying the 2007 law promised a guaranteed return to investors.