SC lottery error could cost more than commission originally thought

The computer glitch that mistakenly told dozens of lottery players they had won a Christmas Day game could cost the South Carolina Education Lottery nearly double payouts than its commission originally thought.

The state lottery commission voted in December to set aside $19.6 million in case it had to make payments to the winners who played the Holiday Cash Add-A-Game. Over a span of about two hours, dozens of players were mistakenly told they had won $500.

After realizing the original amount given by the vendor was based on the number of tickets sold rather than the amount of wagers, lottery officials determined the payouts could actually be as high as $35 million. Players could wager as many as five times on one ticket. More than 42,000 tickets were sold with 71,000 plays.

At a special South Carolina Education Lottery Commission meeting Tuesday, the commission voted to hire Gaming Laboratories International out of New Jersey to conduct an independent investigation into the error.

Until then, no payouts will be made.

“We wait until the investigation and audit by GLI is complete,” commission attorney Tim Madden said. “And when that is complete this board is going to review that investigational audit, have all the facts and make a decision on whether to pay these claims or not pay these claims.”

Madden said people who were initially told they had won should hold on to their tickets.

“What caused these tickets to be printed or produced and once the commission has the information they’ll be able to decide whether the facts that occurred here — lead them to decide if the tickets cannot be paid or they can be paid.”

Just prior to the meeting, commissioners received a call from Intralot, the vendor who manages the Holiday Cash Game, to say it would provide the information requested to conduct the investigation.

“It’s a very difficult situation for the commission to be in,” Madden said. “The players are the lifeblood of this organization and it’s important players now that this commission has their best interest at heart and this commission is going to do everything they can to make sure they make the right decision.”

The commission says more than $1.7 million in claims were redeemed at retail outlets.