SC unemployment rate ticks up above 4 percent for first time since spring

The number of South Carolinians working declined in December, bumping the state’s unemployment above 4 percent for the first time since May.

New data released by the state Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) on Tuesday showed South Carolina’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 4.1 percent in December from November’s 4.0 percent. The rate was driven by 5,100 fewer people listed as working last month, combined with 3,700 more people listed as unemployed. Meanwhile, the overall labor force shrank by nearly 1,400 people.

“While businesses continue to add jobs at a record pace, which is cause for celebration, we want to ensure that all South Carolinians are able to take advantage of the opportunities being provided,” SCDEW director Cheryl Stanton said in a statement. “With nearly 63,000 jobs available across the state, DEW is preparing our residents, including those with barriers to employment, to be able to succeed in those jobs.”

The largest job losses were reported in the Trade, Transportation and Utilities (3,400 net job decline) and Professional and Business Services (2,300 fewer jobs). On the flip side, Leisure and Hospitality (5,800 net jobs) and Construction (2,200 more jobs).

The national unemployment rate was 4.1 percent.