Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— Gov. McMaster said he’s disappointed with the decision to place tariffs on Samsung just as company opens new Newberry County plant

— Lottery officials say a computer glitch could cost more than $35 million to pay out potential prize money

— SC House votes to create a new position that would advocate for consumers against power utilities

— Charleston County jail deputy has been arrested after police say he drunkenly fired a gun inside his home