USC professor: Clinical depression and seasonal affective disorder not the same

The cold, dark winter weather recently experienced in South Carolina can cause some folks to experience seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

SAD is a mood disorder subset in which people who have normal mental health throughout most of the year exhibit depressive symptoms at the same time each year, most commonly in the winter. Those suffering may sleep too much or have little energy

University of South Carolina nursing professor Dr. Sue Heiney told South Carolina Radio Network that SAD mimics clinical depression. “If a person truly has seasonal affective disorder, then they would display or have the symptoms of major depression.”

“It comes in patterns rather than being something that is always with the person,” said Heiney.

She said it is important to know which is seasonal affective disorder and what is clinical depression. “Want to remember that thoughts of suicide or death are possibilities of someone with depression. So, we always want to listen for that.”

Heiney said that medication and sun light and talking therapy are ways to treat it.