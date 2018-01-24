Former SCGOP chair to lead Palmetto Conservative Solar Coalition

The former chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party has been selected as the new chairman of a group of conservatives encouraging solar energy in the state.

Matt Moore will serve as the chairman of the Palmetto Conservative Solar Coalition. The group says it promotes energy independence and solar energy in South Carolina using principles of the free market.

Moore was chairman of the state Republican Party from 2013 to 2017.

“As a conservative, I support the free market driven by innovation,” Moore said. “I’m excited to lead the PCSC because solar energy gives people a choice to power their own homes. I’m confident that lawmakers will continue to remove barriers and allow solar energy to thrive as an option for all South Carolinians. As Chairman of the PCSC, I hope to encourage conservatives across the state to get involved in discussions about our energy future.”

The Palmetto Conservative Solar Coalition says it will work on solutions to issues facing solar companies and utilities in South Carolina.

“Matt Moore represents a new generation of South Carolina’s leaders who are committed to opening up more choices for energy consumers,” said Representative Nathan Ballentine, R-Chapin, Chairman of the newly-formed South Carolina Energy Caucus. “I welcome Matt to the PCSC!”

Moore is an engineer by training. He has served as a commentator for Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and The New York Times.