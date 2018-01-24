Governor warms up for State of the State with speech to business leaders

Gov. Henry McMaster used a speech to South Carolina’s business leaders Tuesday as a warmup for his first State of the State Address on Wednesday night.

McMaster spoke for about 14 minutes at the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce 2018 Business Speaks at the State House legislative forum Tuesday.

“I’ve got a lot to say and not much time to say it,” he told the group. “But the one thing that I hear from these businesses that come here from other states and particularly from other countries, I may not have told you, they say that South Carolina is a handshake state. . . When people give you their word and shake your hand, they keep it.”

McMaster will have about 45 minutes Wednesday for his first State of the State address since taking office to replace Governor Nikki Haley, who was appointed as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations by President Trump in January 2017. He did not address the House and Senate last year, given the circumstances.

“What I see my job as, is be sure that we don’t mess it up,” he said of the state’s current success at attracting and keeping businesses. “Be sure we keep the door open and we help those companies and we show them what we have in South Carolina. We’re not going to get them all but we can get more than our share because we can provide things they can’t get anywhere else.”

The Governor also discussed his plan to cut income taxes by one percent, which he says will save the state’s taxpayers $139 million. He mentioned removing regulations that make it difficult for businesses to get established or operate.

“We’ve got too many regulations,” he said. “We’ve got to change all that. All it takes is an open mind and an idea to bring it all together.”

As he wrapped up his speech Tuesday, McMaster said, “There’s a lot more I’d like to tell you. And if you want some real exciting television, watch tomorrow (Wednesday) night. You’ll probably love it,” as the audience laughed.

“But it will be a great forum to present ideas and get things started,” he said.

The Governor’s State of the State Address is at 7 p.m. Wednesday. It will air live on SCETV and will be followed with the Democratic response delivered by State Rep. James Smith, who is also running for governor.