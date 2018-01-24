Proposal would provide state money to preserve unfinished reactors at VC Summer

Legislation was introduced in the South Carolina Senate on Tuesday that would provide Santee Cooper with the authority to preserve unfinished nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer plant in Fairfield County.

State Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, introduced the bill. “to keep (the site) in good order and repair and to have the license kept in good standing for a certain period of time.”

State-owned power utility Santee Cooper and its public partner SCANA decided last year to stop construction on the reactors after concluding it was not economically feasibleto complete. SCANA has since revealed it will no longer maintain equipment and assets on the site, instead seeking to claim abandonment tax credits.

Davis said the unfinished reactors should be preserved in case another company wants to finish them. “If this particular $9.5 billion asset was at least maintained and persevered and mothballed and the license kept in good standing so that we would have this as an alternative if the underlying economic conditions change.”

He proposed $10-15 million to mothball the unfinished reactors for a little over a year. The proposal would end Santee Cooper’s involvement in either August 2019 or until the site is sold, whichever occurs first.