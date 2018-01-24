SCE&G challenges findings of state regulatory audit

South Carolina Electric and Gas is challenging an audit released by the Office of Regulatory Staff last week claiming a rollback of rates would not likely cause bankruptcy for the utility.

In a response filed with the Public Service Commission, an accountant for SCE&G says the ORS report was not verified by anyone licensed to practice accounting or verified by an expert in accounting. The documents say the accounting conclusions in the report are “wrong and misleading.”

Last week the ORS released the report saying that if the Commission agreed to suspend utility rates for SCE&G, the utility could avoid a write down of its $4.7 billion investment in the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station.

The ORS analysis found the company could cover its $37 million in monthly losses by shutting off dividend payments to investors. “A suspension of the revised rates… is unlikely to force bankruptcy,” the report said.

But the response submitted Monday on behalf of SCE&G reads “…the resulting write down would set in motion a cascade of events that would be extremely detrimental to the financial health of the Company and could lead to bankruptcy.”

Click here to read the response from SCE&G filed with the Public Service Commission.

Click here to read the audit from the Office of Regulatory Staff.

SCE&G provided this statement:

The ORS report confirms what we’ve been saying for the past several months – that bankruptcy is a very real possibility if state lawmakers repeal SCE&G’s ability to continue recovering costs already in rates related to nuclear construction. However, there are some serious and misleading conclusions in the ORS report. Specifically, the report suggests that SCE&G could avoid a $4.7 billion write down in that scenario. SCE&G on Monday filed an affidavit (see the link you sent us) explaining the accounting rules that would require SCE&G to record that write down and the financial consequences that could ensue as a result. It’s unfortunate that the misleading information in the flawed ORS report could negatively influence the decision makers that so many people are counting on to do what is in our state’s best interest.

Setting aside the flaws in the ORS report, a greater than one-in-three chance of bankruptcy is simply too much of a risk to take. And even if bankruptcy could be avoided, the fact remains that suspending the collection of the rates would increase SCE&G’s borrowing costs, resulting in substantially higher costs for customers over the long term. We believe the best course of action is to embrace the known solution of the Dominion Energy proposal. The proposal offers, among other things, financial relief for electric customers in the form of lower rates and a cash payment worth $1,000 for an average residential customer.