Former SC State chairman’s sentence reduced to four years in prison

Former South Carolina State University board chairman Jonathan Pinson was sentenced to five years in prison back in 2015 after a jury found him guilty on 29 corruption-related counts.

More than 32 months later, Pinson has not served a single day while he appealed his sentence. A federal appeals court eventually overturned three of those convictions last year and ordered a resentencing.

But his time free on bond could soon be ending after a federal judge sentenced him to four years on Thursday. He will be assigned a prison within the next two or three months if he does not try to appeal again, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney JD Rowell.

“The timeline is pretty unusual, but it’s because of the complexities of the case and the issues (Pinson’s attorneys) raised on appeal,” Rowell told South Carolina Radio Network.

A jury convicted Pinson in 2014 for his role in four different schemes prosecutors claimed were fraudulent, including two at SC State and two involving construction projects in Columbia and Marion County. Investigators said Pinson used his powerful position at the historically-black school to arrange for an old friend to put on a homecoming concert in exchange for a kickback and for the school to buy property in exchange for a Porsche SUV from the developer who owned the land.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also said Pinson and three other business partners skimmed government funds that were supposed to help build a diaper plant in Marion County (the project was never completed) and federal stimulus money for an affordable housing development in Columbia known as the Village at River’s Edge.

Pinson’s business associates Lance Wright, Tony Williams, and Phil Mims all previously pleaded guilty to fraud-related charges in exchange for their testimony against him. The developer who owned the “Sportsman’s Retreat” land and agreed to give Pinson an SUV also pleaded guilty, as did the school’s then-police chief and general counsel who admitted they were also bribed for their help.

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ultimately agreed with the convictions, but vacated the racketeering and two other counts in June. That meant Judge David Norton needed to hand down a new sentence.