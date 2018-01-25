Bill heads to House floor that lowers fines for littering

A bill designed to lower fines for littering in South Carolina is headed to the state House floor.

The House Agriculture, Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs Committee voted unanimously Thursday to forward a bill to amend the state’s 1976 littering law. It would lower the fines for littering from $450 to be determined on the weight of the litter. Weight also defines the amount of litter pick-up community service required.

State Rep. Chandra Dillard, D-Greenville, said the bill’s attempts to change littering behaviors in South Carolina by “using reverse psychology.”

“We found that our litter fines were maybe so high compared to the offense here in South Carolina, so our officers or those litter patrol folks who are out there were sometimes reluctant to write a $450 ticket for a cigarette butt,” she said. “To change behavior, we need to look at reducing those fines so that when people do violate the law and litter, then an officer will feel more inclined to write the ticket.”

According to the amended bill, the fine for a cigarette butt would range from $25 to $100. “We believe that fines now actually fit better with the type of litter and the adjoining community service hours,” Dillard said.

The bill is designed to require community service trash pickup where the infraction occurred, based on the weight of the litter.

“We want them to pick up the litter as part of the service for the violation for what they did,” Dillard said.