Governor Henry McMaster recognized the director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections during his State of the State Address Wednesday for his campaign to the federal government to allow the blocking of cell phone signals at prisons.

He had SCDC Director Bryan Stirling stand up and be recognized in the middle of his speech.

“We also face threats from inside our prisons,” McMaster said in his speech. “Today, cell phones are so concealable and available that they have revolutionized criminal activity. With cell phones smuggled inside the prison or secretly thrown over the wall, inmates and their conspirators on the outside can practice extortion, conduct blackmail, plan and execute ‘hits,’ operate drug rings and run any number of fraud schemes. It is as though they never got caught.

Stirling is leading the national effort to repeal the federal law which prohibits us from jamming these phone signals. Until we accomplish that, we must take every action, try every idea and implement any law which will stop these criminals. I ask for your determined assistance.”

Stirling has been campaigning federal regulators for years to allow cell phone signals to be blocked at prisons.

“We let the Department of Justice know and the Federal Bureau of Prisons know of the public safety risk that these cell phones present,” Stirling said. “We’ve been fighting it. You can see it in South Carolina. Other states have this problem. This is not just a South Carolina problem. This is a national problem and apparently, now it’s a problem at the Federal Bureau of Prisons.”

Last week the Department of Justice and Bureau of Prisons tested micro-jamming technology at a federal correctional institution in Maryland.

“Contraband cell phones in prisons pose a major and growing security threat to correctional officers, law enforcement officials, and the general public,” said Assistant Attorney General Beth Williams of the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Policy. “As criminals increase their technological capacity to further criminal activity from within prisons, we must also explore technologies to prevent this from happening. This test is part of our ongoing efforts to find a solution.”

Stirling said he was pleased the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Prisons are recognizing the problem.

“We’re excited that the department is coming around and paying attention to this issue,” he said. “We’ve been working with them for many years, Department of Justice, briefing them on these issues. The governor has. I have met with staff. We went up (to Washington, D.C.) with several other corrections departments from across the country.”

Stirling said he hopes more testing on the micro-jamming technology will be done.

“We hope that they will implement blocking and we hope that the federal government will allow South Carolina prisons and detention facilities to also implement blocking, and other states from across the country,” he said.

The Department of Corrections has investigated the option of micro-jamming, which blocks cell phone signals from within the walls of the prison but does not affect signals outside the boundaries. Stirling said so far, it appears to be the best option.

“It seems to be the one that prevents the cell phone signal from going out. It seems to be the one that’s safest for our officers, safest for public safety. So as long as that cell phone signal never works, that’s the best-case scenario for our correctional officers and for the public.”