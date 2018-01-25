School choice supporters rally in Columbia

Families and educators from various institutions under South Carolina’s “school choice” umbrella joined forces Wednesday to rally at the capitol in Columbia.

State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman was in attendance. “Every student is a little different and every student needs a little different way of learning,” she said.

Participants met at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center and marched through downtown to the Statehouse to host the rally on the north steps. The rally was part of National School Choice Week.

“School choice” is the phrase supporters use to describe schools for students that are not in their traditional public school attendance zone. They include charter schools, magnet programs, online education, private school scholarships and homeschool.

Spearman told the crowd that South Carolina students are fortunate in their options. “Thankfully in South Carolina now we have many choices. We have our traditional public schools. We have charter schools. We have virtual schools. We have magnet schools. You’re allowed to home school.”

Gov. Henry McMaster kicked off the event by presenting a proclamation of South Carolina School Choice Week.