Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— SC health officials say 46 residents have died from the flu this season, and over 400 more were hospitalized in the most recent week

— The state House sends bill to the Senate replacing a board which helps pick the state’s energy regulators

— Man arrested after he was filmed attacking a comedian on-stage at a Columbia comedy club

— Bill headed to the SC House floor would lower the fine for littering, in an effort to better enforce the current law