Statehouse Roundup: House moves to revamp committee which screens energy regulators

A daily review of what’s making news in South Carolina state government.

The South Carolina House on Wednesday voted to replace a board which helps pick the state’s energy regulators — the second reform they approved in as many days to deal with the aftermath of a failed nuclear construction project.

The proposal approved in a 104-5 vote would eliminate the legislative-controlled Public Utilities Review Committee (PURC) and revamp it into a new Utility Oversight Committee that would also include the general public and members appointed by the governor.

State Rep. Micah Caskey, R-West Columbia, said legislators on the new committee could also no longer receive campaign donations from power companies. “This group of people would be doing the same tasks, albeit with additional ethics restrictions… which removes the specter of impropriety that seems to have plagued the current PURC.”

PURC was criticized in the months after two state utilities ended work on two nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer site. Investigative reports by several newspapers, notably The State, found its members had received nearly $300,000 in campaign donations the past 12 years from utilities.

The committee screens candidates for the state Public Service Commission, which gives the final approval for rate increases or other utility actions. Those recommendations then move to the full House and Senate for a final vote. PURC also evaluates the Office of Regulatory Staff director, who is tasked with representing consumer interests and the utility’s finances or economic development in making recommendations to the PSC.

Some opponents like State Rep. David Hiott, R-Pickens, insisted the new panel is little different than the one it would replace. “The best simple way we can go back to our constituents and say we’re going to try not to screw it up again is that we can’t serve on one of these committees.”

The measure heads to the Senate after another procedural vote Wednesday.

— Emphatic that South Carolinians should not pay for debt at a failed nuclear construction site or face the prospect of oil drilling off their coast, Gov. Henry McMaster outlined his vision Wednesday to “build a new prosperity for generations to come” by more efficient education policies and economic development.

— Meanwhile State Rep. James Smith, who hopes to replace McMaster in the Governor’s Office next year, gave the Democratic response to the State of the State.

— A state Senate panel advanced two bills Wednesday that would try to get around South Carolina’s current shortage of drugs used in executions. Department of Corrections (SCDC) officials say pharmacies have stopped supplying drugs needed for lethal injections, either because company leaders do not support the death penalty or because of pressure by its opponents. One bill approved Wednesday would allow pharmacies to provide the drug anonymously, another would essentially make the electric chair mandatory if no drugs are available.

— State senators considered a proposal to set a specific state flag. The Charleston Post & Courier reports, while South Carolina flag itself is easily recognizable to residents, there is actually no standard version and the shape of the Palmetto tree and crescent can vary between flags. A Newberry political consultant asked senators to standardize the official flag’s dimensions.

— Families and educators from various institutions under South Carolina’s “school choice” umbrella joined forces Wednesday to rally at the capitol in Columbia. The number of students in charter schools, magnet programs, online education, and homeschool has increased significantly the past ten years in South Carolina. Supporters called for more flexibility in those schools.