Breath test deemed inadmissible for state senator’s upcoming DUI trial

A judge determined Thursday that a DUI case will proceed against State Sen. Paul Campbell, R-Berkeley, but without a breath test that determined he had an alcohol content above the legal limit.

WCIV-TV reports Magistrate Elbert Duffie ruled a Highway Patrol trooper who administered the breath analysis failed to provide Campbell access to additional blood testing when the senator requested for it, potentially violating state law. The breath test showed Campbell’s blood-alcohol content was .09, above the state’s limit of .08.

Campbell was charged with driving under the influence and lying to law enforcement after a crash in November. Highway Patrol troopers said the other driver insisted the senator switched seats with his wife after the collision and told them she was driving. Dashcam video showed that troopers responding to the crash said they smelled alcohol on Campbell’s breath and noticed inconsistencies in his and his wife’s account of why both got out of the vehicle.

Security video released from the Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston showed Campbell was surprised his BAC was so high after predicting it was around “.05 or .06.” When Campbell asked for a blood test, the trooper told him “this is all we’ve got.” The senator said he would make sure the jail had the “solid” tools used by the State Law Enforcement Division.

Campbell is still serving in the Senate while awaiting trial. Magistrates are appointed by the governor at the recommendation of their county legislative delegation.

Duffie would not dismiss the case outright, saying ruling magistrates do not have such authority.