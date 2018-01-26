Controversial SC monuments fate could be decided locally if bill passes

It has been two and a half years since the Confederate battle flag was removed from the grounds of South Carolina’s Statehouse, but the fight over other divisive historical symbols in South Carolina still rages on.

According to The State newspaper, two proposals filed in the legislature would repeal the Heritage Act, a 2000 compromise that brought the flag off the Statehouse rotunda in exchange for requiring a two-thirds majority vote to remove other public historical monuments or statues across South Carolina in the future.

The similar bills would rescind the requirement for the legislature’s approval and instead allow cities, counties, school districts and colleges decide themselves how to handle historical monuments.

Some municipalities and colleges in South Carolina have already indicated they would remove some monuments or Confederate flags if the Heritage Act was repealed, notably The Citadel and North Augusta.

The bills were filed by State Sen. John Scott, D-Richland, and State Rep. Wendell Gilliard, D-Charleston. It’s not clear if they will gain any traction in the chamber. House Speaker Jay Lucas has insisted in the past he thinks such bills are a distraction from other business in the chamber.