Order placed for replacement school buses now that funding is approved

The South Carolina Superintendent of Education says orders have been placed for replacement school buses now that more than $20 million was approved by the legislature for their purchase.

Superintendent Molly Spearman updated the House Public Education and Special Schools Subcommittee on the status of the bus order Wednesday.

Governor Henry McMaster vetoed a plan to use $22 million in lottery money to buy new school buses, but it was overridden by the legislature. Spearman thanked House members for overriding the veto.

“It’s been a long time since we have made a commitment to school transportation and safety and you all have helped me in that and I thank you for your appropriations last year. I thank you for the override,” she said. “We have made a tremendous dent. We’ve already placed those orders.”

Some of the 1995 buses have been prone to fires and Spearman wanted those buses replaced before anyone got seriously hurt.

“We had over 2,000 of those buses when we started this three years ago, me talking with you all about it,” she said. “We’re down, with that order, we’ve already sent that in, and when we get that order, and by the way, Thomas put the order ahead of some other companies, other requests, when we get those in three months we’ll have only 218 of those left.”

“So with the appropriations for the coming year, we’ll have all these buses off the road,” she said. “One of the gentlemen that works in our transportation office said he’s been in transportation 40 years, this is the newest fleet we’ve ever had in his career. So we’re getting there. We’re saving money.”

Spearman said the money the department is saving on repairs will go toward new buses. For the remaining 1995-model buses that haven’t been replaced yet, the department spent $1 million on heat detecting devices.

“Which gives us a little extra security level,” she said. “We’re doing everything we can to keep them as safe as possible.”

“We’re taking the money that we’re saving on repairs and we’re buying more buses. So we’re working hard, now, we still have 800 buses older than 1995. They’re not giving us the hazardous issues that the ’95’s were,” she said.

Spearman also anticipates having money from a settlement with Volkswagen over violation of the Clean Air Act to put toward new buses.

“If we get that money, we’ll make a tremendous dent there. We should be able to get about 300 of these off the road and with another appropriation in another year, we’ll have this issue solved,” Spearman said. “But it’s not an issue we can solve and forget about. We need to be committed to a one-fifteenth replacement every year.”

Spearman said since the legislature overrode the Governor’s veto, the department’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year has been reduced.

“With help from you all, we’re going to get those off the road and I’ll be sleeping a little better at night.