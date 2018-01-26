Statehouse Roundup: Ivanka Trump comes to Greenville

A daily review of what’s making news in South Carolina state government.

President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka will be in the Upstate Friday, appearing at an invite-only event with South Carolina’s junior senator.

Trump will speak at the Poinsett Hotel in Greenville around 12:30 p.m., joining US Sen. Tim Scott. According to Scott’s office, topics will include the recently passed tax reform bill, which includes a significant expansion of the Child Tax Credit.

The pair will host a “Women in Leadership” event at the hotel.

President Trump visited Greenville back in October for another private event at a conference center.

— South Carolina’s biggest business lobbying organization came out against a bill that would prevent utilities from charging customers to repay debt on abandoned nuclear reactors. The SC Chamber of Commerce warned the failure to pay returns that were guaranteed to investors back when the original 2007 law passed could hurt the state’s financial standing and cause SCE&G to borrow the money instead, which it argued would mean higher rates anyway.

— A DUI case will proceed against State Sen. Paul Campbell, R-Berkeley, although a judge said Thursday the breath test administered after his November collision will not be admissible. A magistrate judge ruled the Highway Patrolman who gave Campbell’s breath analysis failed to provide access to additional blood testing when the senator asked for it, potentially violating state law. Campbell is still serving while awaiting trial.

— South Carolina’s environmental agency says it has made progress on better regulating dams, after more than 70 failed over the course of two hurricanes in 2015 and 2016. However, The State newspaper report senators are hesitant to tighten inspection and maintenance requirements for dam owners, citing property rights.

— The Department of Health and Environmental Control warns the rate of sexually-transmitted diseases in South Carolina is increasingly becoming a concern. The agency’s acting director told a Senate panel Thursday some counties are seeing double-digit increases in gonorrhea or syphilis. DHEC is seeking to add employees to reduce wait times at its health clinics across the state to treat the diseases.