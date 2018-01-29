McConnell announces he will retire from College of Charleston presidency, citing health

A former state senator announced Monday he will step down from his post as College of Charleston’s president this summer, apparently ending his public career after nearly 37 years, including the last three leading his alma mater.

President Glenn McConnell made the announcement after notifying the school’s board of trustees last week.

“My age and health played a significant role in this decision,” McConnell said in a release from the school. “Over the past two months, I have taken a hard look at the challenges ahead as well as my physical abilities and energy long term to do this job and to meet other responsibilities I have at the same level as in the past. I have concluded that I should retire. I did not come to this decision lightly, but I know in my heart that it is the right thing to do.”

McConnell spent 32 years representing Charleston in the South Carolina Statehouse and rose to Senate President pro tempore. However, he agreed to give up the position and become lieutenant governor in 2012 after previous Lt. Gov. Ken Ard resigned to face ethics charges. After two years on the job, he resigned to take the CofC post.

The president earned a Bachelor’s degree in political science from Charleston in 1972.

“The College owes a huge debt of gratitude to President McConnell,” Board of Trustees Chair David Hay said. “He has been an effective and charismatic leader, and while we wish he could stay on longer, we respect that he must do what’s best for his own health. In my time working side by side with President McConnell, I was always impressed by his commitment to leading with a sense of honor and integrity. Those two words – honor and integrity – are the hallmarks of his administration.”

Hay said the board intends to move swiftly to organize a search process for McConnell’s successor.