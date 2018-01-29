New human simulation lab at Citadel nursing school uses programmable mannequins

A new human simulation lab is being used by the Citadel’s Swain Department of Nursing.

Administrator Dr. Amie Joseph told South Carolina Radio Network computerized mannequins at the lab are programmed with a specific ailment. “They will do just about everything a beginning nursing student needs to be able to understand and do.”

The new facility includes patient rooms with equipment and supplies found in hospitals, a classroom, and a control room where instructors manipulate the simulated scenarios, observe and videotape the students’ actions during replicated patient events. Four of the human simulators are mid-fidelity, and two are high-fidelity, meaning more capable of exhibiting complex health conditions.

Joseph said a professor operates the mannequins remotely as students work on it. “A faculty member sits in a control room and can change blood pressure heart rate, respiratory rate, things like that.”

Nursing cadets and students at The Citadel now have the ability to insert needles, check vital signs, and even respond to heart attack or stroke symptoms before they begin to help treat live human patients.

The 2,000 square foot, six-bed lab features five adult mannequins and one pediatric-sized simulator that replicates patient condition scenarios ranging from mild to acute.