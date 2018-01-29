South Carolina election officials explore ways to protect voter information from hackers

South Carolina election officials are exploring ways to protect voter information from hackers.

According to The State newspaper, the South Carolina Election Commission has requested $250,000 in new funding from the state legislature to address any security issues in its voter registration system and if voter information is breached.

The request comes amid reports that hackers linked to Russia attempted to retrieve the country’s voter registration records in 2016.

State election officials told lawmakers that on Election Day 2016, there were 150,000 attempts to gain access into South Carolina’s voting system, which has information on about 3.2 million registered voters. The commissions reassured House reviewers that the attempt was to get voter information and not change vote totals.

Election officials have said that some of the efforts to hack the system could have been from bots, researchers and even private companies trying to make money off the weaknesses in South Carolina’s voting system.