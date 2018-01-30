College of Charleston to conduct national search for next president

The College of Charleston’s Board of Trustees will conduct a national search to replace outgoing President Glenn McConnell, who will retire this summer.

A release from the Board of Trustees Tuesday said that a presidential search committee will be put together and that the search process is in the early stages. The members of the search committee will be identified and announced in the coming weeks.

The Board of Trustees will hold a series of listening and intake sessions among the campus community in order to gather input regarding the desired characteristics of the next president.

A recruitment firm to help conduct a national presidential search will be retained. The board will create a Request for Proposal to identify an appropriate firm to hire for the search.

McConnell announced in an emailed message that he will step down from his post this summer. The school said he notified the board of trustees of his decision last week. In the message, McConnell said his “age and health” played a significant role and he concluded he could not continue to meet the job’s demands long-term.