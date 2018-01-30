College of Charleston to conduct national search for next president

The College of Charleston’s Board of Trustees plans to conduct a national search to replace outgoing President Glenn McConnell after his retirement this summer.

A release from the Board of Trustees Tuesday said a presidential search committee will be put together, although the search process is still in the early stages. The members of the search committee will be identified and announced in the coming weeks, according to chairman David Hay.

The trustees will hold a series of listening and intake sessions among the campus community in order to gather input regarding the desired characteristics of the next president.

Charleston also plans to retain a recruitment firm to help conduct a national search. The board plans to create a Request for Proposal to identify an appropriate firm to hire for the search.

McConnell announced in an emailed message Monday that he will step down from his post this summer. The school said he notified the board of trustees of his decision last week. In the message, McConnell said his “age and health” played a significant role and he concluded he could not continue to meet the job’s demands long-term.