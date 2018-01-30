Governor encouraging SC to stand for national anthem during Super Bowl

Governor Henry McMaster issued a statewide proclamation Tuesday designating Sunday, February 4 as “Stand for the Flag Super Bowl Sunday.”

“Our national anthem, the ‘Star Spangled Banner,’ describes the American flag and the bravery and sacrifice of those who have fought and died to defend it. The governor’s proclamation encourages all South Carolinians to stand for the playing of the national anthem prior to Super Bowl LII,” says a statement released by the Governor’s Office on Tuesday.

The governor, who is running for reelection this year, appears to have issued the proclamation in response to NFL players who are kneeling during the national anthem as a form of protest against what they consider institutional racism. The issue has polarized who see it as disrespectful (tending to fall along Republican lines) and those who see it as a form of protest bringing awareness to African-American issues in the country (usually Democratic voters).

More than 417,000 veterans call South Carolina home and the state has the tenth highest active-duty military population. It also has the ninth-highest military retiree population.

“Standing for the national anthem recognizes and honors the sacrifice of generations of men and women who have chosen to serve in the United States Armed Forces,” said McMaster. “I ask that all South Carolinians show the world our state’s resolute commitment to supporting our troops by standing for the national anthem wherever you watch the Super Bowl with your loved ones this Sunday.”

The Philadelphia Eagles play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Click here to read the proclamation.