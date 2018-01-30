Governor encouraging SC to stand for national anthem during Super Bowl

Governor Henry McMaster issued a statewide proclamation Tuesday designating Sunday, February 4 as “Stand for the Flag Super Bowl Sunday.”

“Our national anthem, the ‘Star Spangled Banner,’ describes the American flag and the bravery and sacrifice of those who have fought and died to defend it. The governor’s proclamation encourages all South Carolinians to stand for the playing of the national anthem prior to Super Bowl LII,” says a statement released by the Governor’s Office Tuesday.

“Standing for the national anthem recognizes and honors the sacrifice of generations of men and women who have chosen to serve in the United States Armed Forces,” said McMaster. “I ask that all South Carolinians show the world our state’s resolute commitment to supporting our troops by standing for the national anthem wherever you watch the Super Bowl with your loved ones this Sunday.”

More than 417,000 veterans call South Carolina home and the state has the tenth highest active duty military population, along with the ninth highest military retiree population.

Click here to read the proclamation.

The Philadelphia Eagles play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.