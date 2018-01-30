Recovery of Civil War ironclad ship in Savannah River completed

For 150 years, the Confederate ironclad CSS Georgia lay half-buried at the bottom of the Savannah River.

Some of it remains in the river, but its most significant pieces have been raised and taken to Texas to be conserved and researched.

The vessel was built in 1862 with money raised by the Ladies Gunboat Association of Savannah, one of many female-organized groups who raised money to commission construction of ships to protect Confederate ports.

“It was an important part of Savannah’s defense as the Union Army marched on Savannah and actually prevented them from capturing Savannah earlier in the war,” U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Savannah District social media manager Jeremy Buddemeier said. “Ironclads in general were very much this new technology during the Civil War.”

While ironclads were state-of-the-art technology in naval construction at that point in the war, an ongoing blockade of the South meant sheets of steel could not be found or produced in the Confederate states. So the builders of the CSS Georgia had to improvise with railroad irons.

“The archaeologists have told us this is the only example of railroad irons being used in an alternating fashion as armor for an ironclad,” Buddemeier said.

What was left of the Confederate military leadership sank the CSS Georgia as Union General William T. Sherman’s army approached Savannah in November 1864. There it remained until it was brought to the surface in pieces over the last several years.

“They found shoes and swords, belt buckles,” Buddemeier said. “Gold-gilded buttons, in addition to the cannon and the ordinance.”

The casemates made of the railroad irons weighed between 30 and 60 tons. The Georgia carried five cannons, including two 9,000 pound Dahlgrens.

Since artillery was scarce in the Confederacy, “This showed how valuable the CSS Georgia was in protecting the city of Savannah,” Buddemeier said.

Buddemeier said as far as researchers know, the CSS Georgia did not see action and the only shots fired would have been practice rounds. Buddemeier also said they have not been able to find a detailed blueprint of the ship, although some drawings exist in copies of Harper’s Weekly newspaper at the time.

“Archaeologists are getting more information from the recovery than they had in the past from drawings,” he said.

The shipwreck’s site has been known since it was hit by a dredge in the 1960s. However, it has to be removed to make room for the deepening of the river as part of the Savannah port expansion.

“The CSS Georgia, which was technically listed on the National Register of Historic Places, had to be taken care of in a respectful way,” Buddemeier said.

The artifacts are currently being conserved and recorded at Texas A&M University Conservation Research Laboratory on behalf of the Navy, which owns the ship and the artifacts. The display of the artifacts will be determined later, but several museums throughout South Carolina and Georgia have expressed interest in them.

Work to raise the artifacts was part of a $14 million subcontract in the Savannah Harbor Expansion contract.

“The wreckage of the CSS Georgia was essentially a debris field of metal in the channel where the ships have to pass back and forth and it was getting to the point where we couldn’t deepen it and it was posing as an obstacle to container ships,” said Corps of Engineers Corporate Communications Chief Russ Wick. “We had to do something with it.”

“They also found artifacts that predated European explorers’ arrival in the New World, so that is something that they’re also conserving at the Conservation Research Laboratory,” said another Corps of Engineers spokesman Billy Birdwell. “So we’re talking about ceramics and pottery that kind of got caught in the wreck.”

