SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in evening’s final newscast:

— A state Senate panel voted delay a bill that could possibly ban all abortions in South Carolina

— Another bill working its way through the state Senate would strengthen the penalties for inmates who possess an illegal cell phone

— A man already serving a life prison sentence for murder will get 30 years on top of that for killing fellow inmate

— Army Corps of Engineers finishes recovering the wreckage of a Confederate ironclad warship sunk in the Savannah River