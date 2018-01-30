USC political science professor thinks president’s State of the Union address will focus on economy

President Donald Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address Tuesday evening.

University of South Carolina political science professor Robert Oldendick told South Carolina Radio Network the president will focus on what he believes is going well.

“The main theme I think will be the state of the economy,” Oldendick said. ” Ithink given the way the stock market is going and some of the unemployment gains. I think the president is likely to tap those gains.”

Oldendick said the president will also likely touch on what is yet to come. “One of the things that I anticipate that will be a major theme is infrastructure. I think turning our attention to an infrastructure bill and trying to use that in terms of making America great again will be a look to the future.”

Immigration is a topic that the president will also almost certainly address, amid conflicting reports on whether he backs a path to citizenship for “Dreamers.“ “I expect him to lay out his proposal and the advantages that he sees in getting to the DACA recipients as well as other immigrants and try to lay the ground work for a deal to get in place over the next couple of weeks,” Oldendick said.

DACA stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals a , policy which allows some individuals who entered the country illegally as minors to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation and to be eligible for a work permit.

Oldendick said he does not expect any bombshells in the president’s address. “I would be surprised if there are any surprises.