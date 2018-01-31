Gov. McMaster reappoints Mark Keel as SLED Chief

Governor Henry McMaster Wednesday reappointed South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Chief Mark Keel. Having first been appointed to the position by Governor Nikki Haley in June of 2011, Chief Keel’s distinguished law enforcement career spans over 40 years.

“Chief Keel has served our state with great honor, integrity, and leadership for many years, and there is no one more qualified or more fitting to lead one our state’s superior law enforcement agencies,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “I’m proud to reappoint Chief Keel. With leaders like him at the helm, the people of South Carolina can rest assured that our state is in good hands.” McMaster said in a released statement.

“I am honored that Governor McMaster has chosen to reappoint me as chief of SLED for another six years,” Keel said. “It is an affirmation of the hard work, dedication, and respect achieved by the men and women of SLED, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve as their chief.”

Chief Keel began his career at SLED in 1979 after graduating from Georgia Southern University in 1979 and, while serving with the agency, earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of South Carolina School of law in 1995. Additionally, he is a graduate of the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy, the FBI National Academy, and the FBI National Executive Institute.

Keel’s nomination has been sent to the Senate for confirmation and he will serve a six-year term.