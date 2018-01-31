Gov. McMaster reappoints Mark Keel as SLED Chief

Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday reappointed South Carolina’s top law enforcement official.

The governor sent State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Chief Mark Keel’s nomination to the Senate. Keel has been in the job for nearly seven years, having first been appointed to the position by Governor Nikki Haley in June of 2011.

“Chief Keel has served our state with great honor, integrity, and leadership for many years, and there is no one more qualified or more fitting to lead one our state’s superior law enforcement agencies,” McMaster said in a statement. “I’m proud to reappoint Chief Keel. With leaders like him at the helm, the people of South Carolina can rest assured that our state is in good hands.” McMaster said in a released statement.

Keel began his career at SLED in 1979 after graduating from Georgia Southern University in 1979. He later earned his law degree from the University of South Carolina while working at the agency in 1995.

“I am honored that Governor McMaster has chosen to reappoint me as chief of SLED for another six years,” Keel said. “It is an affirmation of the hard work, dedication, and respect achieved by the men and women of SLED, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve as their chief.”

Keel is popular in the legislature, where he is credited with modernizing the agency’s equipment and facilities.

If approved, Keel will serve another six-year term.