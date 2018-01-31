SC House votes to block utilities from charging customers for ill-fated nuclear project

South Carolina House members have approved a bill that would block a private utility from continuing to charge customers for a failed nuclear expansion.

Supporters said they drew up the measure as an attempt to avoid constitutional issues from an expected lawsuit by South Carolina Electric and Gas. In a 119-1 vote, lawmakers voted to strike out the roughly $27 a month from the average bill going towards the ill-fated project. The measure heads to the Senate after another procedural vote on Thursday.

House Speaker Jay Lucas said — because the project was funded under the 2007 Base Load Review Act — it would be unconstitutional to repeal the law and apply the change retroactively to SCE&G. Instead, the change would only impact those petitions currently seeking approval by the state Public Service Commission.

“When you take your oath, that oath is to preserve, protect and defend the constitution of this state and the United States,” Lucas said. “So it’s extremely important that we honor our oath when we deal with issues, most importantly difficult issues.”

The bill would eliminate the percentage of bills paying for the project until the PSC takes up the issue. It would also allow the commission to block the nuclear-related rates if a utility spent “imprudently,” which is now defined by Wednesday’s proposal as careless or reckless actions. Legislators hope the law, if also approved by the Senate, would give PSC commissioners the means to reject SCE&G and Virginia-based Dominion Energy’s request to continue the rates after a proposed merger.

Dominion is threatening legal action — saying its investors were promised the 2007 law. The measure heads to the Senate after another procedural vote Thursday. “The House action, assuming it becomes law and survives legal challenges, could offer temporary relief for SCE&G customers but unfortunately could threaten the permanent solution offered by Dominion,” the company said in a released response. SCE&G’s parent company has warned it could be facing bankruptcy if it lacks a guaranteed source to pay back the project’s debt.

The House also went against the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, which opposed the bill out of fears it could eventually lead to higher power rates even without the nuclear-related provisions. “The business community purchases 52% of SCE&G’s power and is supportive of cuts for ratepayers, but cannot support this bill in its current form as it may actually create long-term regulatory issues that could drive up costs and slow potential private sector investment,” Chairman Jack Sanders said in an email.

Lucas said SCE&G should not be able to continue collecting the payments after not releasing information about the project’s financial troubles to state regulators until it after its failure. “These terms guarantee that ratepayers should be immune from the misdeeds of regulated entities in this state.