Gowdy says he won’t seek re-election

Saying he prefers the justice system to the political system, South Carolina U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy says he will not run for re-election in 2018.

The Republican made the announcement via press release on Wednesday:

“I will not be filing for re-election to Congress nor seeking any other political or elected office; instead I will be returning to the justice system. Whatever skills I may have are better utilized in a courtroom than in Congress, and I enjoy our justice system more than our political system. As I look back on my career, it is the jobs that both seek and reward fairness that are most rewarding.

There is no perfect time to make this announcement, but with filing opening in six weeks, it is important to give the women and men in South Carolina who might be interested in serving ample time to reflect on the decision.”

Before being elected to represent South Carolina’s 4th Congressional District in 2010, Gowdy was elected as the Seventh Circuit Solicitor in the Spartanburg region prior to that and also worked as a federal prosecutor.

“Words cannot adequately express my gratitude to the people of South Carolina for the privilege of representing them in the House of Representatives. The Upstate of South Carolina has an incredible depth and breadth of assets including numerous women and men capable of representing us. I will always be grateful for the opportunity to serve in the People’s House and-prior to Congress-to advocate on behalf of justice in our court systems,” said Gowdy’s statement. Click here to read the full statement.

Gowdy is chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. He also serves on the House Committees on Intelligence, Ethics, and Judiciary.

On hearing of Gowdy’s announcement, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott released the following statement:

“I want to thank Trey not just for his service to the Upstate, or his love for South Carolina, or his commitment to justice and the truth, but for being the honest, good hearted man I know he is and will continue to be. He has always put the people of Greenville-Spartanburg first, despite his Congressional responsibilities grabbing so many national headlines.

I am so happy for the Gowdy family, as I know they will be thrilled to have Trey back home more often, and for Trey because of everything he has accomplished in Congress. I know for him this is simply the end of one chapter in a long book, and I am forever grateful for the friendship we have forged over the past eight years.”

Former South Carolina Governor and current U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley sent this tweet upon hearing the news Wednesday: