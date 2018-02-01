Senate advances bil protecting industry from ‘nuisance suits’ by new neighbors

The state Senate on Wednesday advanced a proposal that shields industries from facing nuisance lawsuits in South Carolina due to smell or noise from their operation.

H.3653 would protect an industrial facility that is in compliance with its state permits from being sued by neighboring landowners who moved to their property after the industrial site was built. Supporters hope the law can improve the state’s appeal to new companies.

State Sen. Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, said if an industry is already playing by the rules, then it should not be sued by someone who does not like what they are doing. “They’ve got a right that, if they’re doing things we told them they could do, they ought to have the right not to get sued for doing those things,” he said on the Senate floor.

Opponents says property owners affected by a plant’s operation should have the right to sue if it is affecting that property.

State Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, said the proposal does not take technology into account. “If it emits a tremendously strong odor and if it emits an extremely loud noise, if 20 years from now technology exists that’s very cost effective to mitigate that smell and mitigate that noise, the common law would require that property owner to adopt it so as not to infringe on the quite enjoyment of the neighbors,” he said.

In order to break an effective filibuster, senators agreed to a compromise amendment that would ensure the law does not apply to agricultural sites. It also limits the protection if a permitted company expands its operations.

The proposal needs another vote in the Senate before returning to the House.