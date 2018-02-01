Bills designed to address death penalty advance to Senate

Two bills designed to address carrying out the death penalty in South Carolina are headed to the full Senate.

The Corrections and Penology Committee voted Thursday to advance the bills. One allows electrocution as a form of execution. The other is a shield law that protects the identities of drug companies who provide drugs for lethal injection.

South Carolina Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said his department is having a difficult time locating a company willing to sell the state the drugs necessary to perform an execution by lethal injection. So far, one execution has been delayed because of the issue.

Stirling argued companies are hesitant to provide the drugs because their company names would be available to the public.

“We’ve got a number of states across the country that have implemented shield-type laws,” said Senator Shane Massey, R-Edgefield. “What they do is they protect the seller’s identity so that people aren’t going to know if you sell the drugs and that’s what this bill does. We did move it out of committee today but there’s still going to be a bit more work to do on the Senate floor.”

The committee voted 9-5 to give the bill a favorable report and advance it to the Senate.

“I think it’s going to be a difficult fight,” Massey said. “I think this bill, combined with the one that we passed earlier which allows the director to certify, if he doesn’t have access to the drugs, we could use electrocution as an alternative method . . . It’s also going to be opposed but it’s probably going to have an easier road than the shield bill.”

Massey served on the subcommittee that crafted the bills.

“I think there is some sincere concerns about that — about why you’d want to shield the identity of those who are providing the drugs,” he said. “I understand the concerns. I also understand that we’ve got a law right now that the Department of Corrections can’t carry out.”

During the discussion, Senator Marlon Kimpson, D- Charleston, mentioned Pfizer and 28 other drug companies have gone on the record saying they oppose the use of their products for lethal injection.

Several senators also said because there is no way to carry out the death penalty in South Carolina, prosecutors are now hesitant to charge someone with a capital crime. Senator Sandy Senn, R-Charleston, introduced at the meeting the fathers of two victims of convicted Upstate serial killer Todd Kohlepp, against whom prosecutors decided not to charge with capital crimes.

“The prosecutor convinced them not to pursue the death penalty because there’s no method for carrying it out,” Senn said. “It didn’t end for them. It lives on. Victims deserve a little more from this state.”

Massey said without passing these bills, the state cannot carry out capital punishment, which is the law in South Carolina.

“There is essentially no capital punishment in this state,” Massey said.

Currently, there are 36 inmates on Death Row in South Carolina. 11 of those inmates have decided which means of death they want. One of them has chosen electrocution the others have elected lethal injection.

Senator Karl Allen, D-Greenville, said he’s concerned the shield bill will inhibit governmental transparency, quoting a line about transparency from Governor Henry McMaster’s State of the State address last week.

The committee voted 14-3 to send bill S872, which provides the option of electrocution for execution, to the Senate.

“If you’re going to have that law you need to provide the Department of Corrections with the means in order to carry it out,” Massey said. “If you’re not going to give them the tools to carry it out then don’t have it and don’t tell the people that you have it. I’m hopeful that we can move forward on that.”

“There are people who have sincere objections to capital punishment at all and those people are going to oppose anything that makes it easier for the state to carry out a capital sentence,” Massey said. “I understand that. But I suspect most people in South Carolina support capital punishment for the most heinous of crimes and that what the law is now.”

“This would be a way for the department (of Corrections) to carry out what the General Assembly has determined to be the law,” he said.

The committee also decided a subcommittee needed to make some changes to a bill that would increase the penalties for people who provide cell phones to inmates.