A cadet’s social media post with racist statements being investigated by The Citadel

The Citadel is investigating a cadet’s social media post containing “abhorrent racist statements,” the college said Wednesday.

Citadel President Lt. Gen. John Rosa in a statement said he was told of the “disturbing” post Wednesday morning. “ This morning I became aware of a disturbing social media post, which included abhorrent racist statements. These statements represent the exact opposite of The Citadel’s core values of Honor, Duty and Respect that we teach and expect from the entire Citadel family.

The Citadel’s leadership team is investigating this incident and is taking appropriate action in accordance with the college’s rules and regulations. Over the past several years, we’ve worked hard to advance The Citadel’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. We will learn from this incident and continue our work, which is critical to our institution.”

Rosa’s statement did not go into detail on the content of the post but according to The Post and Courier on Wednesday, a screenshot of a Snapchat surfaced on social media. The post contained a picture of a young man wearing a Citadel shirt with text that said he was upset that someone had just stolen his friend’s bike. In the post, he used a racist expletive describe the suspect. The man wrote he was sorry to “sound racist.”