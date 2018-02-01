USC professor assists in federal comprehensive E-cigarettes study

A professor at the University of South Carolina’s Arnold School of Public Health participated in a federal study of electronic cigarettes.

Chairman of the Department of Epidemiology and Vital Statistics Anthony Alberg said the study was set up by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to assess the public health consequences of E-cigarettes.

“These products have had a huge upsurge in prevalence of use but the health effects are not known,” Alberg said. “It’s a relatively new exposure for the population and so the question is: what is the risk of these products?”

Alberg said the study reviewed existing research to answer two questions: how do E-cigarettes compare to combustible cigarettes and how do they compare to not using anything.

“When viewing these products, one needs to keep in mind: what’s in these products?” he said. “It includes nicotine, of course, which has addictive potential. So the evidence shows these products are addictive.”

Alberg said more study needs to be done into the chemicals that create the vapor, such as propylene glycol.

“The health effects of inhaling propylene glycol or these other humectants into the lungs is unknown at this time,” he said. “The flavorants that are added, by and large, fall under federal regulations generally recognized as safe . . . but that criteria is based on ingesting these products as part of once’s diet of flavoring foods. What’s unknown is what happens when you heat these flavorings up and ingest them into the lungs.”

“Short-term bookmarkers show, for example, they’re associated with increased risk for inflammation, increased oxidated stress and these are associated with health risks for longer-term disease,” he said.

Alberg said the study showed some promise that E-cigarettes could be used among adult smokers to assist in cutting their cigarette habits, but more research is necessary.

“The evidence is still weak,” he said. “There’s a lot not known.”

The study also found that children, adolescents and teenagers who use E-cigarettes are more likely to eventually use combustible tobacco products.

“That’s really problematic from a public health standpoint and really speaks to the harms of E-cigarettes,” he said.