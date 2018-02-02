Midlands hospital using onsite mobile unit due to flu outbreak

Flu outbreak forces Midlands hospital to add temporary space to process patients.

According to The State newspaper Palmetto Health Richland in Columbia is using use a mobile medical unit onsite to process individuals who are being discharged. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) lent the hospital the mobile facility.

Using the unit for patients who are in the discharge process frees up much needed beds for new patients.

Mobile health units are being used at other hospitals throughout the country as the number of people going to the emergency room with the flu skyrockets.

So far, this flu season 84 flu related deaths have been reported across the state according to DHEC. This is the seventh week at widespread activity.