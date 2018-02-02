Utility says cold weather to blame for recent high electric bills

Some people in South Carolina are opening their utility bills to some significantly higher statements this month compared to last month. Many parts of the state experienced prolonged low temperatures late December into early January.

Ginger Greenway, manager of Information Services with SCE&G said customers in the Lowcountry are especially experiencing higher than normal electric bills. Some bills were doubled, if not more.

“They are seeing the highest bills they’ve ever seen,” she said. “Based on the outside temperatures, their heating needs increased anywhere from 50 percent to 115 percent.”

“Typically we have a few cold days here and there. It doesn’t usually hang around for five or seven days at a time like it did this year.”

On January 3, SCE&G recorded it’s highest daily electric and gas usage ever, surpassing the previous record set in 2014.

Greenway said the higher January bills are not because of a rate increase.

“They hear they may be paying more because of something to do with rates but really, the rates they’re paying this year are almost exactly the same as they were last year,” she said.

Greenway said the many South Carolina homes equipped with heat pump systems, which are better-suited for milder winters, also contribute to the higher bills.

“When we have record temperatures like that, the heat pump has to use auxiliary heat, or customers might know it as heat strips, to keep their home warm,” she said. “Once it gets down to those freezing temperatures, using that auxiliary heat to keep the home warm, that is using two to three times more electricity as when the heat pump is in normal operation mode and in some cases, even four times as much.”

Greenway suggests homeowners check their thermostats to see if the auxiliary heat is on.

“What I would encourage people to do is not only look at the amount of their bill, but look at how many kilowatt hours they’re using each month,” she said. “Look at your — what we call shoulder months — in the spring or fall, and look at your lowest use month when you know you weren’t heating or cooling and then you know what it’s taking to run your home day to day without the impact of weather. Because of the weather, their home may be operating differently.”

Greenway also suggests customers learn to manage their thermostats. In the wintertime, she suggests keeping it at 68 degrees or lower to keep energy costs down.

“Just by lowering it a little bit, they can see some savings,” she said.

SCE&G’s Energy Information Services Office educates customers on energy efficiency and offers personalized advice. To schedule a Home Energy Check-up visit www.sceg.com/checkup or call 1-877-510-7234. Click here for more information.