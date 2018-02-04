Two killed, over 60 injured in Amtrak collision near Cayce

Lexington County officials said two people were killed and at least five dozen more injured after an Amtrak passenger line collided with a freight train early Sunday morning.

A county spokesman said the two trains crashed around 2:35 a.m. near Charleston Highway and Pine Ridge Road outside Cayce.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office confirmed the two deaths shortly after the crash was reported. Coroner Margret Fisher said Michael Kempf, 54, of Savannah, GA and Michael Cella, 34, of Orange Park, FL, were the two killed in the story. Kempf was the engineer of the Amtrak train and Cella was the conductor of the train.

Palmetto Health officials said 62 injured were brought to their care. One is in critical condition while two others are listed as serious, according to Steve Shelton of the hospital’s emergency medical services.

Amtrak officials said there were 139 passengers and eight crew aboard. The 91 train was running from New York to Miami.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators are headed for the scene.