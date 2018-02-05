Aiken legislator pushes for stricter law against talking and texting while driving

A proposal from a South Carolina lawmaker being considered in a state House subcommittee would make it illegal to hold a cell phone and use it to text while while driving.

State Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, calls his proposal legislation “driving under the influence of an electronic device,” or “DUI-E.”

“(A second) violation would be reported to insurance carriers,” he told a House transportation panel last week. “But it would prohibit in this bill your arrest and incarceration.” A first offense could result in a $100 fine. Subsequent violations could total $300 and two points on a driver’s license.

Taylor said he believes it will be easier to enforce than the current law that only bans texting while the car is moving and allows an individual to still use their phone for calls or to text while a car is stopped at a traffic light.

“We… know that legislation can’t really correct bad behavior, but it can set the standard and punish offenders,” he said.

Members of the subcommittee delayed a vote after running out of time with members of the public still desiring to speak during Wednesday’s meeting.

The legislation would still allow a driver to make voice-activated calls behind the wheel and to use Bluetooth technology for voice texts.

Taylor said his proposal is extremely simple. “Put the phone down, your hands on the wheel and drive.”