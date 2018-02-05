Anglers asked to catch and release trout affected by cold

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is asking anglers to release and spotted sea trout they catch.

The request comes after the DNR received reports of dead trout after the cold weather in January.

“Water temperatures went down to a level that starts affecting spotted sea trout, as well as other species,” said Director of the DNR Office of Fisheries Management Mel Bell. “But trout are particularly sensitive to lower temperatures, colder winters. It’s just kind of common knowledge that when you have a really cold winter, it’s not good for trout.”

Bell said coming into 2018, there was a healthy population of spotted sea trout in South Carolina. But during the January cold snap, the trout which frequent creeks and shallows have been sensitive to the cold water.

“We know through lab studies once the water temperatures get down at the 5-degree (Celsius) threshold or a little lower, they start dying,” Bell said. “And since they spend pretty much their entire life cycle inside the estuaries, they’re a little more vulnerable.”

Bell said the DNR has been receiving reports of spotted sea trout dying in shallow areas.

“Once the temperatures started dropping, they dropped like a rock. And when that happens the trout don’t really have time to adjust and move to deeper water. They’re sort of caught off guard,” he said.

“Fishermen pretty much know if you have a cold winter, it’s not going to be a good thing for trout. But when you have an extremely cold event like this one and then throw in the snow, which when it melts is just running ice water into the water,” he said. “The waters were chilled for a prolonged period of time.”

“So what we’re asking folks to do is just hold off on retaining trout as much as they can,” he said. “This is not an order. It’s simply a request. It’s allowing the public to basically participate in the conservation and recovery of the stock here.”

Bell said the DNR has received more than 100 reports on spotted sea trout affected by the cold. He encourages people near the water to continue to report their sightings.

“The more fish we allow to enter into the spawn this year and to spawn, the quicker we can rebuild,” he said.

Bell said the DNR won’t know the full extent of the loss until later this spring. Click here for more from the SCDNR.