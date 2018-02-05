Gov. McMaster explains his opposition of offshore drilling to Interior Sec. Zinke

Gov. Henry McMaster met with Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke on Friday to go over federal plans to open the South Carolina to the possibility of offshore leasing for oil and natural gas drilling. According to the Post and Courier McMaster met with Zinke at the Governor’s Mansion in Columbia.

The meeting took place before the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s Tuesday public comment meeting in Columbia on the possibility of exploration off the coast of South Carolina.

The meeting was expected. In January, McMaster called Zinke with his concerns, then McMaster wrote a letter to the Trump administration seeking an exemption, like one already given to Florida.

McMaster has said that the state’s $20 billion tourist industry cannot be put at risk

Federal officials have since backtracked on that exemption, saying Florida will continue to be part of the review process