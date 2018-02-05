Investigators confirm switch incorrectly aligned, signal not operating ahead of fatal train collision

Federal investigators say they will focus more on an improperly-aligned rail junction and a warning signal that was not operational due to maintenance work as they continue to probe the cause of a fatal train collision in Lexington County this weekend.

National Transportation Safety Board officials said data recovered from an event recorder on Amtrak Train 91 showed the passenger train was traveling just below the speed limit at 56 miles per hour before the crash. According to the NTSB, the train crew engaged the horn seven seconds before the recording stopped (likely due to the crash). The recorder then showed the throttle was set to idle five seconds before the end, then emergency brakes were engaged less than two seconds later.

NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said the Amtrak was traveling at 50 mph when it slammed into a CSX freight train parked 600 feet down the siding. No one was aboard the CSX train at the time of the 2:35 a.m. collision. It was not clear if the CSX crew left the switch improperly set to the siding instead of returning it to the main line.

Sumwalt also confirmed earlier reports that the signals which should have alerted the Amtrak crew to the improper alignment was offline. Sumwalt said CSX was working on upgrading the switch to use new Positive Train Control systems, ironically the same systems he had said a day earlier would have prevented the crash. Sumwalt said dispatchers are supposed to alert train engineers when the signals are not functioning.

The event data recorder was recovered from the wreckage of Amtrak’s locomotive. The event data recorder was successfully downloaded at Amtrak’s facility in Raleigh, NC under the supervision of NTSB. Two Amtrak employees, the train’s conductor and engineer, were killed in the crash.

Eight people remained hospitalized a day after a fatal train collision in Lexington County, including two still listed in critical condition.

Palmetto Health hospital officials gave an update Monday on the six patients in their care. Dr. Steve Shelton of the hospital’s emergency services said all but a half-dozen of their initial 62 patients have been released. Of those remaining, two are in critical condition, two are considered “serious,” and one patient each are “fair” or “good.”

“The majority of the casualties were minor injuries,” Shelton told reporters in a briefing. “These are bumps, bruises, some lacerations and some minor fractures. We did see some additional casualties and those had some solid organ injuries as well as brain injuries associated with the accident.”

Shelton said the hospital was lucky the crash happened on a slow night and during a shift change.

Hospital officials said they are not allowed to break down which of those in their care are passengers or crew.