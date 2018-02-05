Special prosecutor says former SC House Majority Leader should admit crime or lose guilty plea

A special prosecutor wants a former Lexington County legislator to admit his guilt to a misconduct charge or else have his guilty plea from last year thrown out.

According to The State newspaper, First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe said that when former State Rep. Rick Quinn, R-Lexington, pleaded guilty in December, he never admitted to committing a crime. Instead the former House majority leader said in his plea that he made a “mistake.”

In court filings released Monday, Pascoe argued Quinn should revise his guilty plea. Pascoe wants Quinn to admit that he had planned to commit a crime when he failed to disclose that his father’s consulting business received nearly $30,000 from the University of South Carolina. Quinn often voted on or pushed for issues impacting USC during his time in the House. He resigned his seat shortly before pleading guilty.

Pascoe said it was legal for the elder Quinn’s business to take the money from USC, but that state ethics law requires the younger Quinn to then disclose his interest. In all, Quinn admitted failing to report $4 million in payments to the family firm from groups with business before the House.

Quinn’s attorneys insist the guilty plea shows he has taken responsibility. They argue the ex-legislator should be allowed to avoid prison, which they say is consistent with previous single misconduct in office convictions with no previous criminal history. Pascoe argues the severity of Quinn’s actions should lead to a prison term. The charge has a maximum one year sentence.